US Media Releases PHOTO Allegedly Proving 'Successful' Missile Strike in Syria

Russian and Syrian authorities report that most of the missiles fired by the US and its allies at Syria were shot down by nearly antiquated Soviet-era air defense units, even though US President Donald Trump keeps insisting that the mission was 'accomplished.'

A day after a massive barrage of missiles launched by warships and aircraft belonging to the US and its allies hit Syria, CNN released several images they said were provided by the US Department of Defense that allegedly confirm the destruction of all of the intended targets.

The media outlet claims that the photos depict facilities in Syria before and after the attack, and allegedly show the damage wrought by the missiles.

© AP Photo / Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe This combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows the Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Facility in Syria on Friday, April 13, 2018, top, and on Saturday, April 14, 2018, bottom, following a U.S.-led allied missile attack. U.S., French and British warplanes and ships launched more than 100 missiles nearly unopposed by Syrian air defenses early Saturday

The US Department of Defense claimed that all intended targets were destroyed by the strike, and that Syrian defenses were unable to foil the attacker’s efforts.

However, Syrian air defense forces reportedly managed to intercept 71 out of 103 incoming missiles.

Syria’s President Bashar Assad has slammed the attack as an act of "aggression" and praised the quality of the Soviet-made weapons from the 1970s that were used by his country to repel the strike.