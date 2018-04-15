Register
18:45 GMT +315 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital, early Saturday, April 14, 2018

    US Media Releases PHOTO Allegedly Proving 'Successful' Missile Strike in Syria

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    World
    Get short URL
    4313

    Russian and Syrian authorities report that most of the missiles fired by the US and its allies at Syria were shot down by nearly antiquated Soviet-era air defense units, even though US President Donald Trump keeps insisting that the mission was 'accomplished.'

    A day after a massive barrage of missiles launched by warships and aircraft belonging to the US and its allies hit Syria, CNN released several images they said were provided by the US Department of Defense that allegedly confirm the destruction of all of the intended targets.

    The media outlet claims that the photos depict facilities in Syria before and after the attack, and allegedly show the damage wrought by the missiles.

    This combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows the Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Facility in Syria on Friday, April 13, 2018, top, and on Saturday, April 14, 2018, bottom, following a U.S.-led allied missile attack. U.S., French and British warplanes and ships launched more than 100 missiles nearly unopposed by Syrian air defenses early Saturday
    © AP Photo / Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe
    This combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows the Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Facility in Syria on Friday, April 13, 2018, top, and on Saturday, April 14, 2018, bottom, following a U.S.-led allied missile attack. U.S., French and British warplanes and ships launched more than 100 missiles nearly unopposed by Syrian air defenses early Saturday

    The US Department of Defense claimed that all intended targets were destroyed by the strike, and that Syrian defenses were unable to foil the attacker’s efforts.

    However, Syrian air defense forces reportedly managed to intercept 71 out of 103 incoming missiles.

    READ MORE: Assad to Russian MPs: Syrians 'No Longer Afraid of NATO' After Missile Attack

    Syria’s President Bashar Assad has slammed the attack as an act of "aggression" and praised the quality of the Soviet-made weapons from the 1970s that were used by his country to repel the strike.

    Related:

    Putin: Further Western Strikes in Syria Contrary to Int'l Law Will Lead to Chaos
    US/NATO 'Get Your Bloody Hands Off Syria!' Anti-War Protests Hit US, UK
    All NATO Members Expressed Support for US-Led Airstrikes Against Syria
    Tags:
    mass media, allegations, photos, damage, cruise missiles, Pentagon, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    US-Led Overnight Missile Strikes Against Syria
    US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse