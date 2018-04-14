US Govt Told to Stamp Out Syria, North Korea Sanctions-Busting Scheme - Senators

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump must immediately act to end a sanctions-evasion operation allegedly used to provide North Korea’s chemical war technology to Syria, eight US senators said in a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday.

"We write to you to express our deep concern regarding a recent United Nations Panel of Experts report that connects North Korea to the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons against its own people, and exposes North Korean sanctions evasion involving Russia and China," the letter said.

According to the report, North Korea supplied Syria with acid-resistant tiles, valves and thermometers used in construction of chemical weapons factories.

The report also claimed North Korean technicians had been working at chemical weapons and missile facilities in Syria, the senators wrote.

"It is imperative that the United States provides a swift and appropriate response to the continued use of chemical weapons used by President Assad and his forces, and works to address the shortcomings in sanctions enforcement," the letter said.

Senators David Perdue, John Cornyn, Ted Cruz, Cory Gardner, Orrin Hatch, John Kennedy, Mike Lee and Pat Toomey signed the letter.