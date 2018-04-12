Putin, Modi and Xi More Popular Than Trump in Global Poll

YouGov has published the results of a global survey asking respondents which public figures they admire the most.

The leaders of Russia, India and China have all made it into the top ten of the world's most admired public figures, beating US president Donald Trump, polling results have shown. The study took the pulse of public opinion in 35 countries to make the results as globally representative as possible.

The results saw president Xi Jinping of China placed fourth overall, with Russian leader Vladimir Putin close behind in sixth place and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in eighth position. American president Donald Trump failed to make it into the top ten, managing to place seventeenth between Pope Francis and Andy Lau.

Bill Gates and Angelina Jolie are the most admired man and woman in the world, our new 35-country study finds. Barack and Michelle Obama are second in each category, while Jackie Chan and Oprah Winfrey come third https://t.co/RzfYg4DJB8 pic.twitter.com/quXFXQ0KU0 — YouGov (@YouGov) April 11, 2018

Overall, the most popular public figures internationally were Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

In Britain the most admired man was the much-loved naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough, with Queen Elizabeth II topping the list of most admired women. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also scored highly, placing fifth ahead of Bill Gates, Prince Phillip and even the highly popular Duke of Cambridge Prince William.

​Most women who made it onto the list were distinguished by their prominence in the entertainment industry, while the most admired men tended to be from the political sphere.