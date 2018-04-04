Register
07:03 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Facebook logo

    Facebook Wants to Know Whether It Is 'Good for the World'

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the wake of the privacy scandal, Facebook is asking its users whether they think the social media platform is "good for the world" and how it can “do better”.

    Facebook is polling an unspecified number of users, asking them as they log in how they feel about the social network and whether they believe it is good for the world.

    The poll reportedly appears under the heading "We'd like to do better", with possible responses ranging from "strongly agree" to "strongly disagree."

    Social media has immediately exploded with users saying that no, Facebook is not good for the world and asking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to "delete his site".

    ​I like how its not even phrased as 'a good' but its like "Facebook is Good for the world" #ultimateanddivine

    ​So amid all the Facebook drama I get a notification this morning and it's Facebook asking if I think Facebook is a good thing "For the World" and a choice of responces from yes berry good to no the worst thing ever. So is Facebook developing a conscience for helping trump?

    Since 2015, the company has regularly been polling users on its service, but the latest survey comes amid accusations that Facebook has been compromising users' data privacy and used to spread misinformation.

    Social Media accounts.
    © Flickr/ Jason Howie
    Watchdog Slams US Plan to Collect Social Media Data from Visa Applicants
    Mark Zuckerberg has long characterized Facebook as a force for good in the world, but over the past year the network's reputation has been tainted.

    Last month Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the launch of an investigation into Facebook and Cambridge Analytica in connection with the illegal use of user data during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

    The scandal broke out after it was reported that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested without their permission by the firm Cambridge Analytica.

    Related:

    Facebook, Instagram Delete Dozens of Russia-Linked Accounts
    Facebook Shareholder Wants Zuckerberg to Quit as Company's Chairman
    Woman Shoots Her Friend in Head During Facebook Livestream [GRAPHIC VIDEO]
    Tags:
    social media, privacy, Twitter, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Border or Bust
    Border or Bust
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse