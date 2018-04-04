Facebook Wants to Know Whether It Is 'Good for the World'

In the wake of the privacy scandal, Facebook is asking its users whether they think the social media platform is "good for the world" and how it can “do better”.

Facebook is polling an unspecified number of users, asking them as they log in how they feel about the social network and whether they believe it is good for the world.

The poll reportedly appears under the heading "We'd like to do better", with possible responses ranging from "strongly agree" to "strongly disagree."

Social media has immediately exploded with users saying that no, Facebook is not good for the world and asking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to "delete his site".

I just heard that @finkd is asking "Is Facebook good for the world" in a poll on FB. It's too bad he doesn't ever come around here, where he could see a million of us say, "Delete your site." — axeeugene (@professoraxeman) 4 апреля 2018 г.

​I like how its not even phrased as 'a good' but its like "Facebook is Good for the world" #ultimateanddivine

​So amid all the Facebook drama I get a notification this morning and it's Facebook asking if I think Facebook is a good thing "For the World" and a choice of responces from yes berry good to no the worst thing ever. So is Facebook developing a conscience for helping trump?

— Panterro Katt (@Panterro) 24 марта 2018 г.

Since 2015, the company has regularly been polling users on its service, but the latest survey comes amid accusations that Facebook has been compromising users' data privacy and used to spread misinformation.

No, it's not good for the world. FB is your enemy. You are nothing but data to be sold to the highest bidder to them, the more the better.



This is how their business model is constructed, and unless they make radical changes, this will continue. — like, really demandbetter (@mrglenferris) 3 апреля 2018 г.

Mark Zuckerberg has long characterized Facebook as a force for good in the world, but over the past year the network's reputation has been tainted.

Last month Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the launch of an investigation into Facebook and Cambridge Analytica in connection with the illegal use of user data during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

The scandal broke out after it was reported that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested without their permission by the firm Cambridge Analytica.