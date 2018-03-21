Trump, Macron Agree Action Needed Against Russia Over Skripal Case

"The Presidents reiterated their solidarity with the United Kingdom in the wake of Russia’s use of chemical weapons against private citizens on British soil and agreed on the need to take action to hold Russia accountable," the release said.
READ MORE: The Impact of Skripal on the Russian Election
Russia has denied allegations of involvement in the use of a nerve agent in the UK against former spy Sergei Skripal and have asked the British government for access to the substance used in the attack. On Saturday, Russia announced retaliatory measures against the United Kingdom, declaring 23 employees of the UK Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae in response to London's move.
All comments
Show new comments (0)