Register
02:38 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington

    Russia a 'Natural Ally' to US Against China, Iran and Turkey – Trump Ex-Aide

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    324

    Previously a top-level White House strategic adviser, Steve Bannon, fired by US President Donald Trump, suggested in an interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa that Russia is a natural ally to America - as well as to the western world - against what the former political staffer refers to as Washington’s true adversaries: China, Iran and Turkey.

    Bannon, 64, said that he is familiar with Russians because he fought against them during the first Cold War, while serving as a junior surface warfare officer on a US Navy destroyer, the USS Paul F. Foster. The right-wing media editor was also an assistant to a four-star admiral at the Pentagon in the 1980s working on denuclearization issues.

    The sometime investment banker asserted that Russia is not a threat to the western world because it is a "natural ally." The true rivals of Washington, the former Hollywood producer declared, are "in Beijing, Tehran and Ankara."

    Bannon went on to declare that China's One Belt One Road initiative is actually a ruse to unite "three countries that have developed from ancient belligerent civilizations and are alien to the Judeo-Christian culture," cited by La Stampa.

    US soldiers welcome the crew of an Ukrainian tank type 'T-64BM' prior the friendship shooting of several nations during the exercise 'Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017' at the exercise area in Grafenwoehr, near Eschenbach, southern Germany, on May 12, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ Christof STACHE
    Russia to Challenge US Military Superiority in Europe by 2025 - US European Command Head
    The former editor made a claim that "Russia is a white anti-Islamic country, it belongs to our European-American world that has to protect itself from the real rivalries — China, Iran and Turkey."

    The political gadfly and active lobbyist traveled to Rome ahead of the country's March 4 parliamentary elections to express his support for one of the candidates, Matteo Salvini, a vocal supporter of candidate Trump in 2016.

    According to election results, eurosceptic parties received a majority of votes, performing particularly well among youth, as over half of voters aged 18-30 supported their nationalist platform.

    READ MORE: Bannon to France's National Front: 'Tide of History Will Compel Us to Victory'

    The populist Five Star Movement won over 32 percent of the vote, while around 17.7 percent of voters favored Salvini's Lega party, signaling a significant increase in that party's support base. Due to a hung parliament result, negotiations are ongoing to form a coalition government.

    Bannon, known for his outspoken and often incendiary opinions, clarified his support for Salvini's anti-EU politics.

    "[Leader of the Five Star Movement Luigi] Di Maio looks left, he wants to be like Obama and Macron and seeks the agreement with the Democrats, while [Lega leader Matteo] Salvini is closer to the people and he thinks about fighting free trade and migration," Bannon claimed.

    "I dream of seeing the two rule together," the pundit opined, adding, "In a different manner they convey the same phenomenon and represent over a half of the voters with smaller parties."

    Corey Lewandowski
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    Ex-Trump Campaign Chief Lewandowski Comes to US Congress to Testify in Russia Probe
    Italy's recent election results showcase a "rebellion of the deprived" and make Italy "the heart of revolution," according to Bannon, who has been accused of being a white nationalist.

    In America, the failed political strategist remains under investigation for involvement in alleged collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.

    Before being forced out of the White House in August, 2017, Bannon was a key figure in Trump's successful campaign bid and was for a time considered to be Trump's chief political strategist.

    Related:

    Putin: Blame Game Between US, Russia 'Road to Nowhere'
    STRATCOM Commander Says US Submarines Can 'Decimate' Russia, China
    US Robustly Implementing Russia Sanctions Adjusting with EU Allies - State Dept.
    Tags:
    ally, One Belt One Road, Steve Bannon, China, Italy, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok