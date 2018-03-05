Register
14:37 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Vietnamese soldier keeps watch in front of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson after its arrival at a port in Danang, Vietnam March 5, 2018

    US Carrier Visits Port in Vietnam for First Time Since War Ended 40 Years Ago

    © REUTERS/ Kham
    World
    Get short URL
    203

    On March 5, the USS Carl Vinson docked at the central Vietnamese port of Da Nang, in a port call that the commander of the US aircraft strike group described as a "historic step."

    A US aircraft carrier has arrived at a Vietnamese port for the first time since the end of the Vietnam War more than forty years ago, according to media reports.

    On Monday, the USS Carl Vinson docked at Da Nang in a four-day port call that the commander of the Carl Vinson strike group touted as a "pretty big and historic step."

    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives at a port in Danang, Vietnam March 5, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Kham
    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives at a port in Danang, Vietnam March 5, 2018

    "The carrier has not been here [in Vietnam] for 40 years. We hope to continue the same issue that we’ve always had and that's to promote security, stability and prosperity in the region," Rear Admiral John V. Fuller said.

    Apart from the Carl Vinson, the strike group includes the guided-missile cruiser Lake Champlain as well as guided-missile destroyers Wayne E. Meyer and Michael Murphy.

    Fighter jets on board the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    Fighter jets on board the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. File photo

    The 333-meter long Nimitz-class Carl Vinson, which entered service with the US Navy in 1982, has a displacement of 97,000 tons and is equipped with two nuclear power units. The vessel can carry up to 90 on-deck aircraft.

    READ MORE: General Insists US Won't 'Be Able to Force Vietnam to Change Course'

    The Vietnam War lasted between November 1, 1955 and April 30, 1975, killing 58,220 US servicemen and wounding 303,644 more. 1,700 US soldiers remain missing in the war.

    Related:

    'Syria Will Become Second Vietnam for US' - Turkish MP
    How Distorted Intelligence Dragged US Into Vietnam War 53 Years Ago
    US Warships Visit Vietnam for 8th Annual Military-to-Military Exchanges
    Tags:
    step, port, aircraft carrier, war, USS Carl Vinson, Vietnam, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok