17 February 2018
    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi

    Iraqi PM Urges Int'l Community to Join Efforts in Anti-Terror Fight in Syria

    MUNICH (Sputnik) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said Saturday that the international community should unite its efforts to fight against terrorism in Syria.

    "Terrorist organizations are operating close to our borders, in Syria, we call on the international community to mobilize efforts to combat terrorism and to do everything possible to combat sleeping terrorist cells, not to allow them to capture a single inch of Iraqi land," Abadi said at the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

    Iraqi authorities should take steps to improve the situation in the country and to rely on youth in order to fight against terrorist recruiters, Haider Abadi said.

    The official added that such policies would serve the interests of Iraq as it would make the country more inclusive.

    In recent years, both Syria and Iraq have been affected by activities of numerous terrorist groups, such as Daesh and Nusra Front that have occupied vast territories of the Middle Eastern nation. Due to successful military campaigns and support of allies, troops loyal to Damascus and Baghdad have mostly driven terrorists out, but a number of sleeping cells still exist in the region and carry out deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets.

    ​The 54th security conference is taking place on February 16-18 in Munich. More than 500 politicians, representatives of business and scientific circles, as well as members of human rights organizations from all over the world take part in the forum.

    terrorism, Haider Abadi, Syria, Iraq
