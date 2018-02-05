Russia Can't Confirm US Fulfilled Limits on Strategic Arms Within START Treaty

The ministry further noted that Russia had fully fulfilled its commitments under the treaty, signed by Washington and Moscow in 2010, and would send an official notification to the US side soon.
“The Russian Federation has fully fulfilled its obligations to reduce strategic offensive arms… In the near future, the United States will receive an official notification confirming these figures,” the ministry’s statement read.
READ MORE: US Nuclear Doctrine Will Launch New Spiral of Arms Race — German FM
The statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry comes after US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said earlier in the day that the US was looking forward to continuing implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), signed by Washington and Moscow in 2010.
All comments
Show new comments (0)