Register
09:34 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton

    Assange: After 'Butcher' of Libyan Women, Clinton 'Covers Up Sexual Impropriety'

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has lambasted Hillary Clinton for her reportedly refusing to fire her adviser accused of sexual harassment during the 2018 presidential campaign.

    Commenting on a New York Times report about Hillary Clinton keeping the alleged sexual harasser advising her presidential campaign in 2008 on his Twitter page, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lashed out at what he described as Clinton's "outrageous" step to "cover up sexual impropriety" and reminded her of the sufferings of the women in Libya.

    Apparently, Assange was referring to the fact that while being the US Secretary of State, Clinton backed — and actually praised — the overthrow and following killing of Muammar Gaddafi, which resulted in a years-long turmoil in a once prosperous country.

    His Twitter remarks came as Clinton responded to the report on her Facebook page, saying that she "very much" understands "the question I'm being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior."

    "The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn't," she added.

    Last Friday, the New York Times published a report claiming that despite repeatedly assuring the public about her push for women's rights and empowerment, Hillary Clinton refused to fire her senior adviser Burns Strider who allegedly sexually harassed a woman under him on several occasions.

    READ MORE: Clinton Foundation Went for 'Biggest Fraud Ever Investigated' — Analyst

    The report cited discussions with at least eight former officials on Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign, with some of them being "troubled that he [Strider] was allowed to remain on the campaign."

    The unnamed accuser, who was 30 at the time, complained that Strider "rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissed her on the forehead and sent her a string of suggestive emails, including at least one during the night," according to the report.

    Related:

    Twitter Erupts as Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump During Surprise Grammys Appearance
    'Escaping Justice': Wall Street Analyst Sounds Off on Clinton Email Probe
    New Clinton Foundation Probe Sends Alarming Signal to Foreign Gov'ts – Analyst
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, presidential campaign, report, WikiLeaks, Hillary Clinton, Julian Assange, Muammar Gaddafi, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok