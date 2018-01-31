Assange: After 'Butcher' of Libyan Women, Clinton 'Covers Up Sexual Impropriety'

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has lambasted Hillary Clinton for her reportedly refusing to fire her adviser accused of sexual harassment during the 2018 presidential campaign.

Commenting on a New York Times report about Hillary Clinton keeping the alleged sexual harasser advising her presidential campaign in 2008 on his Twitter page, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lashed out at what he described as Clinton's "outrageous" step to "cover up sexual impropriety" and reminded her of the sufferings of the women in Libya.

Apparently, Assange was referring to the fact that while being the US Secretary of State, Clinton backed — and actually praised — the overthrow and following killing of Muammar Gaddafi, which resulted in a years-long turmoil in a once prosperous country.

After gleefully championing the butcher of thousands of women in Libya and fueling the rise of ISIS, Hillary Clinton does the outrageous, and covers up for a sexual impropriety towards a member of the same class that writes American newspaper columns. https://t.co/Vh6I38FlSF — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) 30 января 2018 г.

His Twitter remarks came as Clinton responded to the report on her Facebook page, saying that she "very much" understands "the question I'm being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior."

"The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn't," she added.

Last Friday, the New York Times published a report claiming that despite repeatedly assuring the public about her push for women's rights and empowerment, Hillary Clinton refused to fire her senior adviser Burns Strider who allegedly sexually harassed a woman under him on several occasions.

READ MORE: Clinton Foundation Went for 'Biggest Fraud Ever Investigated' — Analyst

The report cited discussions with at least eight former officials on Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign, with some of them being "troubled that he [Strider] was allowed to remain on the campaign."

The unnamed accuser, who was 30 at the time, complained that Strider "rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissed her on the forehead and sent her a string of suggestive emails, including at least one during the night," according to the report.