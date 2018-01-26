China Plans to Create 'Polar Silk Road' in Arctic

China's "One Belt, One Road" strategy was launched in 2013 and is aimed at developing infrastructure and strengthening ties between Eurasian countries.

China is planning to cooperate with other countries in an effort to create marine trade routes in the Arctic region within its "Polar Silk Road" initiative, the first White Book on China's policy in the Arctic, issued by China's State Council says.

"Constructive steps can be made to coordinate development strategies with Arctic states to create a marine economic route between China and Europe through the Arctic Ocean," the statement reads, adding that "Chinese enterprises are being rewarded for the development of the infrastructure for these routes and for test commercial transit in accordance with the legislation and the corresponding regulations."

The document further noted that China would pay particular attention to the security of marine navigation in the Arctic as "the country has participated in the analysis of such routed and is constantly increasing marine surveys in the region to improve navigation and security in the Arctic."

"China is planning to develop the extraction of oil, gas, mineral resources and nonfossil energy sources as well as fishing and tourism together with Arctic states, respecting culture and traditions of the people of this region and taking measures to protect the nature," the document says, adding that the country was also planning to develop research activities in the region.

China's "One Belt One Road" initiative, launched in 2013, envisages the construction of infrastructure linking together dozens of countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East through the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road.

Russia and China signed an agreement in May 2015 aimed at combining the integration efforts of both the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road project.