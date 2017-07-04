Russia, China Sign Economic Cooperation Deals Amid Xi's Moscow Visit

© AP Photo/ Andy Wong Dollar Dilemma: How New Silk Road Project Could Wean Eurasia Off US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The agreement implies that the new fund would contribute to direct investments, including within the framework of the China's "One Belt, One Road" strategy.

The agreement was signed by the chiefs of the RDIF and the CDB within the framework of Xi's visit.

Moreover, Russian oil giant Rosneft and China CEFC Energy Company Limited signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by the heads of the two energy companies during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia and the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin said after talks with Xi Jinping that Russian energy giant Gazprom and China's CNPC continue coordinating the parameters of Russian gas supplies to China along the western route.