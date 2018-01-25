Register
20:28 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Damaged mosque walls are seen near the site of twin car bombs in Benghazi, Libya

    Horrific Video Emerges of Mass Execution in Benghazi A Day After Car Bombing

    © REUTERS/ Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    World
    Get short URL
    111

    No sooner had anger and compassion settled in the wake of a recent car bombing in Benghazi, than another hair-raising news story has popped up.

    A gruesome video has been circulating on Facebook showing a summary execution of at least ten people in Benghazi, the second largest city in Libya, in revenge for the recent twin car bombing.

    The video features about ten blindfolded men wearing blue jumpsuits kneeling before their camouflage-clad executioner with a silenced AK-47 rifle in his hands.

    READ MORE:Terrorist Attack in Libya's Benghazi Kills 33, Injures Over 70 Others

    Moments later the kneeling men are shot and seen hitting the floor. The location has been identified as the entrance to Benghazi’s Bayaat al-Radwan mosque where less than 24 hours earlier at least 35 people were killed in twin car bomb attacks, Reuters earlier reported.

    The UN quickly condemned the summary execution:

    "Those responsible for committing or ordering summary executions are criminally liable under international law."

    It said in a statement on Twitter that the shooter was presumably Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a special forces commander in the Libyan National Army, now wanted by the International Criminal Court on suspicion of playing a part in a range of earlier atrocities.

    "[The U.N. demands] the handing over of Mahmoud al-Werfalli immediately to (the ICC) as it documented at least 5 similar cases, in 2017 alone, carried out or ordered by al-Werfalli."

    The footage uploaded on Facebook by a Libyan photographer, Mohammed Ajali, comes with a comment publicizing the Libyan National Army and stating that a similar act of retribution awaits any Islamist who dares stage a new terrorist act. Ajali explains that 10 "terrorists" were killed at the request of the families who lost their beloved in the Tuesday bombings.

     "This time 10, the bombing after 15, and after 20 and so on. This is how the price is calculated," Ajali wrote.

    Twitter is currently flooded in sympathetic comments surrounding the two recent tragic events.

    Some feel compassion and state that nothing has changed so far in war-torn Libya.

    Others engage in a politicized debate on whether non-Islamists are any better than terrorists since they resort to the same gruesome acts of revenge ignoring the basic human rights for life and freedom:

    Al-Werfalli is from an elite special forces unit attached to Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls Benghazi and reportedly  battled Islamists until late 2017. Al-Werfalli has proved to be an elusive figure since ICC issued a warrant to detain him. 

    Haftar, being increasingly courted by the international community as he gained power on the ground, is largely seen as a credible candidate in the Libyan presidential vote slated for the end of 2018.

    READ MORE: The 'Russian Threat' and the Politics of Mass Distraction

    Related:

    Terrorist Attack in Libya's Benghazi Kills 33, Injures Over 70 Others
    Egypt Calls for UN Investigation Into Incident With Ship Carrying Arms to Libya
    At Least 50 Migrants Killed in Boat Crash Near Libya
    Germany Liquidates All Chemical Weapons Delivered From Libya
    Tags:
    militants, execution, Islamists, Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, Libya, Benghazi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok