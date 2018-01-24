Register
17:59 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    June 1, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with activists of the international expert council of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and representatives of the international investment community in the Constantine Palace in Strelna at the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

    Russian Investment Fund Plans Partnership With AIIB on 'Belt And Road' Project

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    DAVOS (Sputnik) – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to cooperate with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on infrastructure as part of the Belt and Road initiative, the fund’s head Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "We plan partnership with AIIB and we believe that together we will be able to sharply increase infrastructure investment as part of our Belt and Road initiative. We already have partners from Silk Road Fund, China Investment Corporation, China Development Bank," Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting being held in Switzerland’s Davos from Tuesday to Friday.

    Russia may play a key role in connecting China with Europe through automobile and rail roads, and telecommunications.

    READ MORE: Belt And Road Initiative May Help to Address Infrastructure Gaps — IMF

    The Belt and Road initiative has united 40 percent of the global population, increasing GDP and e-commerce growth, Dmitriev said during the WEF session earlier on Wednesday, adding that projects that are part of the initiative will be very profitable.

    The AIIB, headquartered in Beijing, started its operation in early 2016 and currently includes 84 approved members from across the globe. The bank's activities are aimed at investing in sustainable infrastructure and other sectors for the development of countries in Asia.

    Related:

    AIIB Approves $250Mln Loan for China to Reduce Country’s Coal Use
    China-Backed AIIB Approves $329 Mln Loan to Build Access Roads in India
    Belt And Road Initiative May Help to Address Infrastructure Gaps - IMF
    Tags:
    investments, Belt and Road Initiative, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok