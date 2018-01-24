Russian Investment Fund Plans Partnership With AIIB on 'Belt And Road' Project

DAVOS (Sputnik) – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to cooperate with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on infrastructure as part of the Belt and Road initiative, the fund’s head Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We plan partnership with AIIB and we believe that together we will be able to sharply increase infrastructure investment as part of our Belt and Road initiative. We already have partners from Silk Road Fund, China Investment Corporation, China Development Bank," Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting being held in Switzerland’s Davos from Tuesday to Friday.

Russia may play a key role in connecting China with Europe through automobile and rail roads, and telecommunications.

The Belt and Road initiative has united 40 percent of the global population, increasing GDP and e-commerce growth, Dmitriev said during the WEF session earlier on Wednesday, adding that projects that are part of the initiative will be very profitable.

The AIIB, headquartered in Beijing, started its operation in early 2016 and currently includes 84 approved members from across the globe. The bank's activities are aimed at investing in sustainable infrastructure and other sectors for the development of countries in Asia.