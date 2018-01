Participants of the 2018 World Economic Forum are invited to attend a joint panel discussion, 'Finding a New Equilibrium in the Middle East.'

The World Economic Forum is set to be held on January 23-26, and some 70 heads of state as well as 340 ministers are expected to attend the event.

New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Mehmet Simsek, Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa, Emirati Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir participated in the discussion.