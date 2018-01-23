Register
16:16 GMT +323 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system

    Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Sudan Potential Contenders for S-400 Purchase - Official

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    World
    Get short URL
    240

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syria, Iraq, Sudan and Egypt are among potential buyers of Russia’s S-400 air defense missile systems, Russian upper house’s Defense and Security Committee Chairman Viktor Bondarev told Sputnik.

    “Potential buyers include Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Egypt. Everyone who experiences a threat to own security posed by terrorist groups and NATO member states,” the senior lawmaker said.

    He went on to note that Turkey, a NATO member, "preferred to jeopardize its relations with the NATO leadership," giving priority the purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

    READ MORE: New S-400 Air Defense System Battalion Put on Combat Duty in Crimea

    Bondarev expressed the belief that many countries in the Middle East and North Africa would seek to purchase "these ultramodern air defense systems." He also noted that the demand for the defense systems will grow in the countries around the world.

    A drone used to attack Russian military facilities in Syria
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Attackers of Russian Bases in Syria Couldn't Get Their Location From Net - MoD
    Moscow and Ankara have reached an agreement on the delivery of S-400 systems to Turkey and signed a contract in September. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also said that Ankara made the first payment for the C-400 complexes.

    The S-400 "Triumph" is ananti-aircraft weapon system that is designed for highly effective destruction of strategic and tactical aircraft, ballistic missiles, hypersonic targets and other means of air attack in conditions of electronic and other types of counteraction.

    Related:

    Russia, Bahrain in Talks on S-400 System's Supplies - Royal Guard Commander
    Kremlin Comments on Turkish FM's Remark on Possible Cancelation of S-400 Deal
    Tags:
    S-400, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Russia, Sudan, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok