Register
19:00 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow Kremlin

    'Kremlin Report' Publication Does Not Mean Sanctions Imposition – US Ambassador

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    World
    Get short URL
    103

    The publication of the so-called "Kremlin report" in the United States, which may be released by January 29, does not mean the automatic imposition of new sanctions against Russia, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman told reporters Tuesday.

    "As I understand, the deadline is on January 29. It’s not new sanctions. Some people are reporting about new sanctions, it’s not. This goes back to the legislation of six months ago. Nothing new," Huntsman said on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum.

    The ambassador also added that the release date of the report may change, stressing that there are no deadlines for a possible announcement of new sanctions.

    READ MORE: Strengthening of Sanctions to Be Overwhelming Risk for Russia-US Ties — Kremlin

    According to Bloomberg, some Russian businessmen tried to enlist the support of former officials of the US Treasury Department and the Department of State in order not to get on the sanctions list. One of the ex-employees of the State Department, Daniel Fried, told the agency that he rejected such offers.

    European Union flags in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia for 6 Months - Council of EU
    The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which was passed last year and imposed sanctions on North Korea, Iran and Russia, provides that within 180 days (deadline is January 29) the US Treasury, following consultations with the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of State, will present to the relevant congressional committees a report elaborating the potential effect of expansion of sanctions due to Russia's sovereign debt inclusion.

    Within the same time period, the US Treasury must submit a report containing information on "the main figures of foreign policy and oligarchs," their status, relations with Vladimir Putin "and other members of the Russian ruling elite" and their affiliation with foreign legal entities. The Ministry of Finance should analyze the consequences of the possible imposition of sanctions against "Russian oligarchs" and state organizations.

    The blacklist of high-ranking Russian officials may also become a headache for the US Treasury itself: among the heads of the agency, there is an opinion that it will be difficult to combine it with the current sanctions, Bloomberg notes.

    Briefing by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova
    © Sputnik/ Evgenya Novozhenina
    Russia Will Retaliate Against US Over Expansion of Sanctions - Foreign Ministry
    Firstly, the US Treasury wants some chapters of the report to remain classified, which the law allows. Secondly, the report will probably be presented in the form of an official letter signed by Sigal Mandelker, a senior official responsible for combating terrorism and financial monitoring, instead of releasing it through Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which usually issues sanctions.

    According to American lawmakers, the way the report will be published will affect its scope and applicability, but Congress did not limit the Treasury in its choice of the form of the document or the grounds for including certain individuals.

    READ MORE: Adidas CEO: Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Have Led to Loss of Many Jobs in the West'

    Part of the report could become "evidence of corruption": lists with the names of "oligarchs" and their assets outside of Russia. Such documents will form the basis of further repressive measures against Russian citizens and organizations, lawyers say.

    As a result, the "Kremlin report" may be an attempt to shame the Russian elites, but not to have a tangible impact on them, summarizes Bloomberg.

    Related:

    Russia Will Retaliate Against US Over Expansion of Sanctions - Foreign Ministry
    Schlumberger Agrees to Transfer Control Over EDC to Russia in Case of Sanctions
    Trump Approves New Sanctions Against Russia Over Alleged INF Treaty Violations
    Debates on EU Sanctions Against Russia to Become More Difficult – Slovak PM
    Russia Has No Intention of Amending Budget Due to Threat of Harsher Sanctions
    Tags:
    oligarchs, anti-Russian sanctions, report, sanctions, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok