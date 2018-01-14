Plane Nearly Crashes Into Sea After Skidding off Runway in Turkey (VIDEO, PHOTO)

The plane, carrying more than 160 people, rolled off the runway of the airport of the Turkish city of Trabzon and fell off the cliff last night, the airport has already resumed its work, according to the Anadolu agency.

Photos published in the media show that the plane came to a halt in the middle of the slope, hovering over the Black Sea.

The incident occurred during the landing of the Boeing 737-800 operated by Pegasus. All 162 people on board were evacuated and no one was injured during the scare.

READ MORE: 'Cow Situation': Sacred Animal Disrupts Landing of Two Planes in India

Rescue services have taken steps to extinguish possible fires. The cause of the emergency is under investigation.

Several flights in and out of the airport were canceled.