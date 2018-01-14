Plane Nearly Crashes Into Sea After Skidding off Runway in Turkey (VIDEO, PHOTO)

Photos published in the media show that the plane came to a halt in the middle of the slope, hovering over the Black Sea.
The incident occurred during the landing of the Boeing 737-800 operated by Pegasus. All 162 people on board were evacuated and no one was injured during the scare.
Rescue services have taken steps to extinguish possible fires. The cause of the emergency is under investigation.
BREAKING New daylight photos released of Pegasus flight #PC8622 accident at Trabzon Airport, Turkey https://t.co/AGjEB2MPxE by #jakarsenal via @c0nvey pic.twitter.com/lmdZKgPrbQ— 응원♡♔ت (@cheer_nichapach) January 14, 2018
Uçaktaki tüm yolculara, mürettebata büyük geçmiş olsun. #Trabzon pic.twitter.com/xs5HHY1m94— VİRA (@haydevira) January 14, 2018
Several flights in and out of the airport were canceled.
