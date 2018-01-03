Register
07:02 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A US Airforce Chinook helicopter (C) prepares for take off as a F-15E fighter jet taxis at the Bagram Airbase in the Parwan province, some 50 kms north of Kabul (file photo)

    Boeing Wins Multimillion Contract to Supply US Air Force With New Small Bombs

    © AFP 2017/ MANAN VATSYAYANA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    121

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boeing has won a more than $193-million contract to supply 6,000 more Small Diameter Bombs to the US Air Force and foreign allies including Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Singapore and Israel, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

    "The Boeing Company Defense, Space and Security [of] St. Louis, Missouri has been awarded a $193,638,503, contract… for Small Diameter Bomb (SDB)," the release said on Tuesday. "This modification provides for the purchase of an additional quantity of 6,000 SDB 1 all-up-rounds."

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt
    US Navy, Boeing May Upgrade Old F/A-18 Super Hornets During Maintenance
    The SDB is a new class 250 pound (110 kilograms) bomb designed to provide high-precision and effective stand-off range when dropped from manned or unmanned aircraft. The high precision capability allows aircraft to carry increased weapons’ loads and provides flexible loading options for future drones.

    The SDB is designed to destroy multitude of targets and can penetrate steel-reinforced concrete from distances of about 70km while causing minimal collateral damage.

    The contract involves foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia, Japan, Israel, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Singapore and is scheduled to be completed in just under three years by December 30, 2020, the Defense Department said.

    Related:

    Boeing Offers Peek at Next-Generation US Navy Drone Prototype
    Feel Old? Boeing 747, World’s 1st Jumbo Jet, Takes Final US Commercial Flight
    Report: Trump Administration Could Clip Boeing's Wings on Iran Jetliner Sales
    Neighborly Bickering: Canada Ups Ante in Trade Battle with US, Boeing
    Place Your Bets: Who Will Be First to Get a Man on Mars, Boeing or Space X?
    Tags:
    collateral damage, targets, new design, bombs, contract, SDB, US Air Force, Pentagon, Boeing, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok