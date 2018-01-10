Doggy-Style: Woman Captured on Extreme Sex Tape With Her Pooch

A woman was obliged to register as a sex offender after the police raided her home for child abuse pictures and found other graphic images on her cellphone, too.

The police have discovered an astonishing video on Suzy Cairns’ phone, which appeared to be a porn movie involving her and her pet dog. Prosecutor Jim Robertson outlined that Cairns pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent photographs of children being sexually abused and “extreme pornographic images depicting in an explicit way a female engaging in sexual activity with a dog.”

While the court refused to give any details, the Daily Record claimed that the offense with the dog involved whipped cream.

Robertson added that investigators received intelligence from Police Scotland’s Cyber Crime Unit claiming that Cairns IP address was used to access inappropriate images of children.