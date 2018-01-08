Another US Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on Okinawa

A series of incidents involving US military hardware shows no signs of abating in Okinawa, where locals have repeatedly demanded the relocation of the Futenma military base from the island to elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.

A US military helicopter has made an emergency landing on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, in the second such incident in the area in recent days. The helicopter landed near a hotel in the village of Yomitan.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or damage as a result of the incident.

According to AFP, a rotor defect is believed to be the cause of the emergency landing. However, an Okinawa police spokesperson told the news agency that they don't know the cause and the incident is "still under investigation."

Last Saturday, no one was injured after another US military helicopter made an emergency landing on a beach in Okinawa, a Japanese official informed the press after talking with the US Marine Corps.

In December, helicopter parts fell on Okinawa schools in two separate episodes, in which at least one boy was slightly injured.

The US has about 50,000 military personnel stationed across Japan, with half of those based on Okinawa.

Locals have more than once called on the White House to consider relocating the Futenma base from Okinawa to elsewhere in the Asia Pacific Region.