Preacher Battles Ban on Spreading Gospel From Atlanta Sidewalks

A preacher from Georgia, the US, says his basic right to free speech has recently been breached.

Georgian preacher Eric Love has gone to Court to complain about having been barred from public sidewalks and threatened to be arrested for spreading the law of God outside an open-air concert venue.

In a federal lawsuit, Love reported his free speech rights were violated during the Shaky Beats music festival, kicked off in May in downtown Atlanta's famed 1996 Olympic Park.

Love is asking a judge to decide whether the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, which is in control of the park, and its police can ban him from preaching from the sidewalks.

Representatives of the authority have not yet replied to The Associated Press inquiry note.

