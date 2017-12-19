Loch Lomond Blaze: Just Married See Their Little One Being Cradled to Safety

It indeed made their hair stand on end as a newlywed couple watched their baby boy being rescued from the top floors of a burning 18th-century building.

Andrew and Louise Logan got married on Friday and then travelled to the 5-star Cameron House hotel, which is on the picturesque banks of the Scottish Loch Lomond to celebrate their honeymoon.

A massive blaze broke out all of a sudden in the early hours on Monday, leaving two dead and several people in need of treatment for smoke inhalation.

"One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to hospital, one to the RAH [Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley] who later died. A further three people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment," media outlets cited a Scotland Police spokesperson as saying.

In the blaze, which happened in the main building causing it extensive damage, around 200 hotel guests had to be evacuated.

Cameron House is a popular wedding venue and generally a luxurious hotel, at one point visited by such VIP guests as Robbie Williams, Cameron Diaz and Sir Sean Connery. It last changed hands for approximately 80 million pounds in 2015.

