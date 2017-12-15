Bitcoin Hits Record High of $17,751 on Bitstamp Exchange

The rise of Bitcoin has been accompanied by the growing risks associated with investing in the highly volatile, 'roller-coaster' instrument.
New Bitcoin all time high! $17751.27 USD.— Bitcoin ATH Bot (@BitcoinATHBot) 15 декабря 2017 г.
#bitcoin #btc
On December 7, the Bitcoin price hit a peak of $18,000 per unit, before falling back to about $16,000, according to Forbes. So far, Bitcoin has climbed more than 77 percent in December alone.
One Bitcoin now worth $17560.15@bitstamp. High $17751.27. Low $16011.61. Market Cap $293.988 Billion #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/IwpnNOvQd7— bitcointicker.co (@BTCticker) 15 декабря 2017 г.
Since the beginning of 2017, the price of Bitcoin has skyrocketed, from $997 on January 1 to over $9,000 by the end of November. The futures are believed to further increase its value and result in wider acceptance of the cryptocurrency on the financial market.
Bitcoin provides a decentralized electronic platform based on Blockchain technology and is highly differentiated from traditional online banking. Its main advantage is the anonymity.
All comments
Show new comments (0)