Bitcoin Hits Record High of $17,751 on Bitstamp Exchange

On December 15, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, gained eight percent, setting a new record.

The rise of Bitcoin has been accompanied by the growing risks associated with investing in the highly volatile, 'roller-coaster' instrument.

On December 7, the Bitcoin price hit a peak of $18,000 per unit, before falling back to about $16,000, according to Forbes. So far, Bitcoin has climbed more than 77 percent in December alone.

​Since the beginning of 2017, the price of Bitcoin has skyrocketed, from $997 on January 1 to over $9,000 by the end of November. The futures are believed to further increase its value and result in wider acceptance of the cryptocurrency on the financial market.

Bitcoin provides a decentralized electronic platform based on Blockchain technology and is highly differentiated from traditional online banking. Its main advantage is the anonymity.