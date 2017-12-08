Register
15:37 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Economy

    Bitcoin to Trade at $60,000? Danish Bank Issues 'Outrageous' Annual Predictions

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In 2018, the global economy will face a shockwave, reflecting political tensions in the EU and the loss of investor interest in bitcoin, the recently released "Outrageous Predictions" report revealed.

    Bitcoin's Death

    Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, is expected to continue its phenomenal growth in 2018 and reach a new historic record value of $60,000 before drastically falling due to new policies put in place in China and Russia, the "Outrageous Predictions" report by Denmark's Saxo Bank said on Friday.

    “The Bitcoin phenomenon finds the rug torn out from under it as Russia and China move deftly to sideline and even prohibit non-sanctioned cryptocurrencies domestically. Russia officially enters the cryptocurrency mining space to influence protocol developments and shift the focus away from Bitcoin in an effort to keep more Russian capital onshore. China makes a similar move,” Kay Van-Petersen, the bank’s macro and cryptocurrency strategist and Jacob Pouncey, a cryptocurrency analyst, said, as quoted in the report.

    Cryptocurrency Art Gallery
    CC0 / Namecoin
    Digital Gold: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out For Besides Bitcoin
    China, in its turn, may introduce an officially-backed cryptocurrency, thus decreasing global interest in speculative cryptocurrencies despite the rising prospects of the blockchain technologies, according to Saxo Bank.

    “After its spectacular peak in 2018, Bitcoin crashes and limps into 2019 close to its fundamental ‘production cost’ of $1,000,” the report read.

    Cryptocurrencies have no material form and allow users to make payments for goods and services online. They were introduced in 2009 as an independent alternative to government-backed currencies. Bitcoin has been steadily growing throughout 2017. On Thursday, it reached its historic record value and traded at over $14,000.

    READ MORE: Resistance to Bitcoin States' Attempt to Thwart Wealth Redistribution

    Internal EU Row to Spark Euro’s Fall

    Growing tensions between the French-German EU "core" and the Eurosceptic anti-immigration Visegrad Group (V4 group), which includes the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, may result in a downfall of bloc’s currency in 2018 once Austria joins the Visegrad group, the "Outrageous Predictions" report by Denmark's Saxo Bank said on Friday.

    READ MORE: 'Fall of Euro is Inevitable' as EU Lacks Political Will to Transform

    The report predicts that the Visegrad countries can further get close with Austria and also attract other EU countries, such Italy and Slovenia, thus forming a blocking minority in the European Council in opposition to the bloc’s "core" members, according to the report.

    "Europe’s political centre of gravity shifts from the Franco-German couple to Central and Eastern Europe. The EU’s institutional blockage does not take long to worry financial markets. After spiking to new highs versus the G10 and many EM currencies by late in 2018, the euro rapidly weakens towards parity with USD," Christopher Dembik, the bank's head of macro analysis, said, as quoted in the report.

    Money
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Euro Drops Against Dollar as German Coalition Talks Fail
    In October, Heinz-Christian Strache, the head of the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), which came third in Austria's snap parliamentary election, told Sputnik that the party will push for closer cooperation with the Visegrad countries once the government is formed.

    The row between the Visegrad Group and Brussels further escalated on Thursday as the European Commission said that it was referring the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland to the Court of Justice of the European Union as they had failed to comply with their obligations regarding the relocation of migrants.

    US Federal Reserve to Lose Independence

    The US Federal Reserve may lose its ability to act independently in 2018 as Washington may cap government yields in order to prevent a meltdown of the bond market, a report by the Danish Saxo Bank also said on Friday.

    The Federal Reserve could face heavy criticism from US politicians for the dismal results of the country’s economic performance and “the aggravation of already worsening inequality brought on by years of post-global financial crisis quantitative easing,” according to the report.

    “In order to maintain federal spending and nominal growth, as well as to stabilise the bond market and save face into the 2018 mid-terms, the US Treasury seizes the reins as it did after World War II, enacting the same 2.5% yield cap on long bonds after a massive spike in yields,” Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Bank’s chief economist, said, as quoted in the report.

    Gold ingots
    CC0
    BRICS Countries Considering Creation of 'Single Gold Trading System'
    In its "Outrageous Predictions" report, the bank also predicts that US tech giant Apple could lose its position as one of the largest global companies in terms of market capitalization to its Chinese rival Tencent in 2018.

    READ MORE: US Federal Reserve Urges Global Central Banks to Change Policy

    The Chinese tech giant’s market capitalization, which reached almost $500 billion in late 2017, is expected to reach $1 trillion in 2018, thus surpassing’s Apple’s market cap of $900 billion, which it achieved following the premiere of the iPhone X.

    About Saxo Bank 

    The Saxo Bank Group (Saxo) is an online multi-asset trading and investment platform, which offers a complete set of trading and investment technologies. It was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Copenhagen.

    Related:

    Security Expert Advises Investment Diversity After $69 Million Bitcoin Heist
    Digital Gold: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out For Besides Bitcoin
    Resistance to Bitcoin States’ Attempt to Thwart Wealth Redistribution
    Bitcoin Trades at Record High Above $15,000
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency, prediction, report, bitcoin, EU, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok