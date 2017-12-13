Register
23:51 GMT +313 December 2017
    Houthi fighters ride on the back of a truck as clashes with forces loyal to Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh continue in Sanaa, Yemen

    Journalists Seized in Yemen Released, Including Sputnik Correspondent

    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    All 40 staff of the Al Yaman al-Yaum TV station as well as the freelance Sputnik correspondent who were seized two weeks ago were released Wednesday by their captors in Yemen.

    "In the evening of December 13, I and the other 40 employees of [Yemeni TV channel Yemen Today] were released, 12 days after the channel's building was captured on December 2," Sputnik's correspondent said in a statement.

    Huthi fighters man an anti-aircraft gun in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on December 2, 2017, during clashes with supporters of Yemeni ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh
    © AFP 2017/ MOHAMMED HUWAIS
    Sputnik Freelance Correspondent in Yemen Goes Missing After Houthi Takeover of TV Station HQ in Sanaa
    The group of journalists were captured and detained December 2 after rebels from the Shiite Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, raided the news station's building in Sanaa, Yemen.

    The raid on the station is said to be linked to clashes that broke out between Houthis and supporters of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, which have been underway since Saleh's General People's Congress (GPC) party said that the rebels attempted to carry out a coup. Saleh was later killed by rebels on December 4 and was buried five days later.

    In response to the raid, Sputnik's press service released a statement that read, "We are doing everything possible to determine the fate of and find our freelance correspondent in Yemen who went missing after the [Houthi] rebels took over the TV center building in Sana'a where he was at the time with other journalists."

    Yemen
