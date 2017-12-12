'Spasibo!' Erdogan Thanks Putin in Russian After Ankara Talks (VIDEO)

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Ankara where he held talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The talks, which Putin described as "objective and constructive," lasted two hours. Putin said he was satisfied with the results of the meeting and called Erdogan a "friend."

The Turkish president expressed gratitude to his Russian counterpart, using the Russian word for "thank you."

"Spasibo!" Erdogan said, smiling, and shook hands with Putin.

During the talks in Ankara, Putin and Erdogan discussed a number of issues, including the situation around the status of Jerusalem, the peace process in Syria, the fight against terrorism and Russian-Turkish cooperation.