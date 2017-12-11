Erdogan: US Becomes Partner in 'Bloodshed' After Decision on Jerusalem

Last week, Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, sparking strong criticism from Muslim countries and forcing Turkey as the current chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to call for an emergency meeting on December 13.

The United States "has become a partner in bloodshed" due to US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has stated.

"The statement by President Trump does not bind us, nor does it bind Jerusalem," Erdogan said at an event held in Ankara.

Previously, the Turkish president lashed out at Tel Aviv, slamming Israel as "a terrorist state" and emphasizing that Ankara "will not abandon Jerusalem to the mercy of a state that kills children."

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced last week his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying the initiative was a "recognition of reality" and marked "the beginning of a new approach" to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The move ended Washington's longtime neutrality on the status of Jerusalem, one of the thorniest issues in the conflict.

A few hours after Trump's declaration regarding Jerusalem, Erdogan, as the current chairman of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), called for an emergency meeting on December 13 to convene in Istanbul.

On the eve of Trump's announcement, Erdogan called Jerusalem the "red line for Muslims," explaining that the US decision on the disputed area would be "a heavy blow for all mankind."

Trump's decision contradicts international law, Erdogan said earlier, adding that "being strong does not mean being right."