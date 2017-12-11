Register
15:45 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

    Erdogan: US Becomes Partner in 'Bloodshed' After Decision on Jerusalem

    © REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace
    World
    Get short URL
    2131

    Last week, Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, sparking strong criticism from Muslim countries and forcing Turkey as the current chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to call for an emergency meeting on December 13.

    The United States "has become a partner in bloodshed" due to US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has stated.

    "The statement by President Trump does not bind us, nor does it bind Jerusalem," Erdogan said at an event held in Ankara.

    Previously, the Turkish president lashed out at Tel Aviv, slamming Israel as "a terrorist state" and emphasizing that Ankara "will not abandon Jerusalem to the mercy of a state that kills children."

    READ MORE: Erdogan Calls Israel 'Terrorist State' That 'Kills Children', Bibi Strikes Back

    The statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced last week his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying the initiative was a "recognition of reality" and marked "the beginning of a new approach" to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The move ended Washington's longtime neutrality on the status of Jerusalem, one of the thorniest issues in the conflict.

    A few hours after Trump's declaration regarding Jerusalem, Erdogan, as the current chairman of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), called for an emergency meeting on December 13 to convene in Istanbul.

    On the eve of Trump's announcement, Erdogan called Jerusalem the "red line for Muslims," explaining that the US decision on the disputed area would be "a heavy blow for all mankind."

    Trump's decision contradicts international law, Erdogan said earlier, adding that "being strong does not mean being right."

    Related:

    Hamas Vows to Retaliate For Israel's Airstrikes: 'Enemy Will Pay the Price'
    Jerusalem Crisis is an 'Issue Between Israel and World's 1.5 Billion Muslims'
    Netanyahu Calls on Palestinians to Agree Jerusalem is 'Israel's Capital'
    Tags:
    capital, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Israel, Turkey, United States, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok