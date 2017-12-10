Register
    China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter on an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, November 1, 2016.

    China Allegedly Sends Cutting-Edge Jet to Eye US-S Korea Joint Air Drill

    © REUTERS/ China Daily
    World
    Some evidence suggests that a Chinese fifth-generation J-20 fighter fulfilled an undercover operation earlier this week as the US and South Korea carried out the Vigilant Ace 2017 military exercise, Chinese media reported.

    The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) earlier said on its Weibo account that its reconnaissance aircraft, during a preplanned training exercise, took off from an air base in northern China and flew "to places they had never been before," Asia Times quoted Chinese agency Sina.

    With Seoul still keeping silent, speculations have emerged that the Korean intelligence agencies may have failed to track the Chinese planes allegedly gathering information on the air drills, involving the Pentagon’s top-notch F-22 ace warplanes. This raises the question of which plane managed to come and go totally undetected.

    "If that’s the case, then the only Chinese plane that was so stealthy that [it] could come and go totally undetected must be the J-20," one commentator said, as delivered by Asia Times.

    "One or two J-20s may have flown with the group, which first headed to the East China Sea in a freedom-of-navigation patrol, but the fighter then turned northeast and pierced Seoul’s airspace, taking advantage of its cutting-edge stealth coating without triggering any alarm on Seoul’s radars."

    Other sources suggest that there was a whole, though small, batch of J-20s, which just entered service this year, at the key air force base in Cangzhou, in the northern province of Hebei.

    READ MORE: China Launches Their Own Air Exercises to Counter US/South Korea Drill

    Related:

    Isolation and Pressure: Washington's Two-Pronged Strategy on North Korea
    Watch: Minutes After N Korea's Launch Seoul Stages 'Precision Strike' Drill
    New Art of War: Finns Schooled to Resist Hybrid Warfare in Major Drill
    Tags:
    air force drill, drill, F-22 Raptor, J-20, military exercises, Seoul, East China Sea, United States, South Korea, China
