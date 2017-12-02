Register
10:01 GMT +303 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Eastern Jerusalem

    Top-5 Facts About Jerusalem as Trump Reportedly Set to Call it Israel's Capital

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    9314

    US President Donald Trump may deliver a speech next week, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, according to recent media reports. The information, however, has not yet been confirmed by the State Department.

    Here are top 5 things you need to know about the status of Jerusalem as one of the thorniest issues in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

    • Jerusalem is sacred for the followers of three major religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam. The walled Old City of Jerusalem has a high concentration of holy sites and monuments. The Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the Garden Tomb attract Christians from around the world. For Jews, who comprise the majority of the population, Jerusalem is the holiest city in the world as the capital of the ancient Israelite Kingdom and the former location of the Jewish temples. For Muslims, the city is one of the holiest sites, after Mecca and Medina.
    • The heart of the dispute concerns the legal status of East Jerusalem. Israel proclaimed its ownership over East Jerusalem after the Six-Day War in 1967, a move that has not been recognized by the majority of UN states and international organizations. As the political status of Jerusalem has not been recognized internationally, there are no foreign embassies in Jerusalem.

    READ MORE: Trump Expected to Recognize Jerusalem as Israel's Capital Next Week — Reports

    • Palestinians are seeking to create an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip, and want Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories it took after the Six-Day War in 1967.
    • In November 1947, the UN General Assembly adopted the UN Partition Plan for Palestine calling for the partition of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem being established as a "separated body" with a special political status. Although the two-state solution is supported internationally the plan has not been implemented. In 2015, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Jerusalem won’t be divided again. It won’t go back to being a frontier or a border town."
    • In 1980, the Israeli Parliament passed the Jerusalem Law declaring Jerusalem the unified capital of Israel.  The action has not been recognized by any other country, including the United States. The majority of Israeli governments have insisted that the political status of Jerusalem cannot be the subject of negotiations.

    Related:

    Trump Expected to Recognize Jerusalem as Israel's Capital Next Week - Reports
    Trump Wants to 'Give Peace a Shot' Before Moving US Embassy to Jerusalem
    Israel Removes Remaining Barriers From Old City in Jerusalem to Ease Tensions
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, United Nations, Jerusalem, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok