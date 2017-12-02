Register
10:03 GMT +303 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017

    Ex-Trump Aide’s Guilty Plea: Was Justice Obstructed?

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    World
    Get short URL
    330

    No sooner had Donald Trump’s ex-aide Michael Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about his alleged contacts with Russians, than James Comey, former FBI director, uploaded a tweet citing what he says is his most cherished Biblical verse from Amos.

    In what appeared to be a relevant quotation with regard to the unfolding news, James Comey, sacked by Trump in May, adduced the words from the New American Standard Bible and included a link to the only post on his Instagram account. 

    The post featured the quotation coupled with a photo of a rushing river hitting the rocks, an image he had shared before on Twitter. The former FBI head provided no subtle hints about who he was referencing with this post, but it could possibly be Mr. Flynn, The New York Times suggested, pointing to the short time lapse with Flynn’s plea.

    "I included the picture of the Great Falls of the Potomac because I like it and because it reminds me of my favorite scripture verse, from Amos," he said.

    Both posts emerged at a time when the American public is looking forward to his book, titled "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" to come out in May. The memoir is to focus on Comey’s experience in the government from 2013 to 2017.

    President Trump abruptly fired James Comey in May after the president reportedly attempted to persuade the FBI to drop its investigation into Flynn’s conduct, but not the election investigation at large, The Guardian reported, citing Comey’s testimony and the memos he has recently made public.

    "When the door by the grandfather clock closed, and we were alone, the President began by saying, "I want to talk about Mike Flynn,"" Comey wrote about this interaction. "He repeated that Flynn hadn’t done anything wrong on his calls with the Russians, but had misled the Vice President. He then said, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," Comey wrote in his memo following his dialogue with Trump in the Oval Office in February. 

    The news developed amid claims that Flynn is set to tell the FBI that Trump told him to make contact with Russia before he took office and for the most part to discuss Daesh issues in Syria, as allegedly instructed by Trump, ABC News reported. The phone conversation Flynn had with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak dated back to December 2016, when Trump had already been elected but not sworn in as President. 

    In a statement issued by the law firm representing him, Flynn also stressed it was "painful to endure" the "false accusations of 'treason' and other outrageous acts" over the past several months but that he recognized "that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong."

    It’s now being investigated whether he had illegal contact with Russians during Trump’s campaign, with the intelligence services saying that during the talk with the ambassador Flynn allegedly touched upon the easing of sanctions imposed upon Russia. The news came amid claims that Moscow meddled in the US presidential election attempting to sway the vote in Trump’s favor, which is something the Russian have authorities flatly denied from the start.

    Before the plea, Flynn had continuously repudiated debating easing sanctions against Russia during the conversation, saying it boiled down to small talk and exchange of Christmas greetings.

    Flynn said on Friday that his decision to cooperate with the investigation led by Robert Mueller was made purely out of the interests of his family and his country. He continues to reject accusations in the probe Trump labeled as "a witch hunt."

    Meanwhile, opinions on the Flynn probe seem to be divided, as is clear from social media networks, fully engaged in a lively debate.

    Some attack Comey and the Attorney General for striving to dig something which is not obvious, thus only splashing out budget finances on a useless, shallow investigation.

    ​A number of people openly blame Comey for lying to the White House, saying it is a perjury and it needs to be prosecuted.

    ​​At the same time there are voices in favor of Comey's approach, though fewer in number, saying he was striving for the truth and got a sack for that.

    ​READ MORE: Flynn's Guilty Plea Not the Smoking Gun in Mueller Investigation

    Related:

    Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying to FBI, Denies Accusations of Treason as 'False'
    ‘Resistance’ Distorts Flynn Guilty Plea Into ‘Russian Collusion’ Smoking Gun
    Ominous Sign: Flynn's Lawyer Terminates Communication With Trump Team - Reports
    Tags:
    court, investigation, probe, White House, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, James Comey, Michael Flynn, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok