Ex-Trump Aide’s Guilty Plea: Was Justice Obstructed?

No sooner had Donald Trump’s ex-aide Michael Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about his alleged contacts with Russians, than James Comey, former FBI director, uploaded a tweet citing what he says is his most cherished Biblical verse from Amos.

In what appeared to be a relevant quotation with regard to the unfolding news, James Comey, sacked by Trump in May, adduced the words from the New American Standard Bible and included a link to the only post on his Instagram account.

The post featured the quotation coupled with a photo of a rushing river hitting the rocks, an image he had shared before on Twitter. The former FBI head provided no subtle hints about who he was referencing with this post, but it could possibly be Mr. Flynn, The New York Times suggested, pointing to the short time lapse with Flynn’s plea.

"I included the picture of the Great Falls of the Potomac because I like it and because it reminds me of my favorite scripture verse, from Amos," he said.

Both posts emerged at a time when the American public is looking forward to his book, titled "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" to come out in May. The memoir is to focus on Comey’s experience in the government from 2013 to 2017.

President Trump abruptly fired James Comey in May after the president reportedly attempted to persuade the FBI to drop its investigation into Flynn’s conduct, but not the election investigation at large, The Guardian reported, citing Comey’s testimony and the memos he has recently made public.

"When the door by the grandfather clock closed, and we were alone, the President began by saying, "I want to talk about Mike Flynn,"" Comey wrote about this interaction. "He repeated that Flynn hadn’t done anything wrong on his calls with the Russians, but had misled the Vice President. He then said, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," Comey wrote in his memo following his dialogue with Trump in the Oval Office in February.

The news developed amid claims that Flynn is set to tell the FBI that Trump told him to make contact with Russia before he took office and for the most part to discuss Daesh issues in Syria, as allegedly instructed by Trump, ABC News reported. The phone conversation Flynn had with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak dated back to December 2016, when Trump had already been elected but not sworn in as President.

In a statement issued by the law firm representing him, Flynn also stressed it was "painful to endure" the "false accusations of 'treason' and other outrageous acts" over the past several months but that he recognized "that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong."

It’s now being investigated whether he had illegal contact with Russians during Trump’s campaign, with the intelligence services saying that during the talk with the ambassador Flynn allegedly touched upon the easing of sanctions imposed upon Russia. The news came amid claims that Moscow meddled in the US presidential election attempting to sway the vote in Trump’s favor, which is something the Russian have authorities flatly denied from the start.

Before the plea, Flynn had continuously repudiated debating easing sanctions against Russia during the conversation, saying it boiled down to small talk and exchange of Christmas greetings.

Flynn said on Friday that his decision to cooperate with the investigation led by Robert Mueller was made purely out of the interests of his family and his country. He continues to reject accusations in the probe Trump labeled as "a witch hunt."

Meanwhile, opinions on the Flynn probe seem to be divided, as is clear from social media networks, fully engaged in a lively debate.

Some attack Comey and the Attorney General for striving to dig something which is not obvious, thus only splashing out budget finances on a useless, shallow investigation.

Mueller your investigation has been a waste of taxpayer money and a Snoozeathon. Your garbage on Flynn and Manafort is weak at best. Let's get a real Attorney General and appoint a Special Counsel and put Crooked Hillary, Comey, Lynch, and yes Coward Obama in prison!😄 — Elder Lansing (@ElderLansing) 1 декабря 2017 г.

​A number of people openly blame Comey for lying to the White House, saying it is a perjury and it needs to be prosecuted.

Leaker @Comey recently implied "Justice" was being served to General Flynn in a tweet.



It's a fact that James Comey committed perjury to the House Judiciary Committee.



Your tweet may not age well buddy.#MAGA pic.twitter.com/qOhsIx5nse — MAGA PILL 🏵️ (@MAGAPILL) 2 декабря 2017 г.

General Flynn to plead guilty to lying to the FBI. Nothing to do with Trump. Sorry liberals. Nothing there against Trump once again. How come Hillary gets to lie to the FBI? How come the head of the FBI Comey got to lie to Congress? Double standard much? — Viva Covfefe! (@MartinWiener) 1 декабря 2017 г.

​​At the same time there are voices in favor of Comey's approach, though fewer in number, saying he was striving for the truth and got a sack for that.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy”@realDonaldTrump to @Comey



When he didn’t comply, he got fired…



So any remaining questions if this was obstruction of justice are absolutely gone…Now. That. We. Have. Motive! — UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) 1 декабря 2017 г.

​​READ MORE: Flynn's Guilty Plea Not the Smoking Gun in Mueller Investigation