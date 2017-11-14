Register
09:34 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Global oil prices continued falling Friday amid a worsening forecast by OPEC on oil demand by 2035

    Global Oil Demand to Grow 12% to 104.9Mln Barrels Per Day by 2040 - IEA

    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    World
    Get short URL
    0 54 0 0

    World oil demand will grow by around 12 percent by 2040 up to 104.9 million barrels per day, which is 1.4 million barrels above last year's forecast, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest annual World Energy Outlook report.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In 2025, global oil demand is expected to increase by 7 percent and reach 100.3 million barrels per day, which is 2.1 barrels more than forecast last year.

    "The long-term decrease in oil demand in advanced economies is more than offset by … growth in developing economies in the Asia Pacific region. India alone provides nearly half of this growth, more than doubling oil consumption between 2016 and 2040," the report reads.

    US 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jason Lee
    From Petro-Dollar to Petro-Yuan: Why Launch of Oil Futures in China's Currency is Important
    China will also remain an important driver of growth. In addition, Africa and the Middle East will also become sources of growth in oil demand, according to the IEA.

    In the long term, the major demand for oil will be provided by such sectors as the freight transport, aviation and petrochemical industries, which are areas where there are little alternatives to the use of fuel.

    As for the oil price, the IEA has cut its forecast by 18 percent to $83 per barrel by 2025, and by 11 percent to $111 per barrel by 2040, the agency’s World Energy Outlook 2017 showed on Tuesday.

    The changes in the forecast are related to three main factors, the agency explained.

    Gas
    CC0 / Pixabay
    IEA Urges Int’l Community to Follow US in Switching From Coal to Gas, Promote Clean Energy
    Firstly, such changes concern "substantial upward revision in the resource estimate for technically recoverable tight oil and natural gas liquids in the United States, up from 80 billion barrels to 105 billion barrels of crude and condensate."

    Secondly, a reduction in the cost outlook for a variety of upstream projects is behind the changes, meaning that more oil can be brought to the market at lower prices than in the past, the report said.

    Finally, a greater share of shorter cycle investments on the supply side will make it easier for supply "to follow demand quickly and therefore for price to get closer to the cost of the marginal barrel," the IEA explained.

    Related:

    Russia Boosts Oil Output to Post-Soviet High - IEA
    UK Housing Crisis 'Single Most Important Driver of Poverty,' IEA Finds
    Oil Price at $60-80 Per Barrel Optimal to Maintain Investment - Ex-IEA Head
    Tags:
    forecast, oil price, oil, IEA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok