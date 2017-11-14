Russian Envoy to US Antonov Visits RT America in Support of Journalists

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov supported the media outlet RT by paying a visit to the broadcaster’s Washington, DC office and trying to reassure journalists after the US authorities forced the media outlet to register as a foreign agent.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Russian embassy told Sputnik that Antonov visited RT's offices in Washington.

"We stand behind our own," Antonov said as quoted by the Russian Embassy in the US on Twitter.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov RT America Registers as Foreign Agent at Demand of US Justice Department

Earlier on Monday, RT announced that the agency will comply with the US Justice Department demand for the broadcaster to register as foreign agent in the United States.

US authorities have repeatedly tried to label RT as a propaganda arm of the Russian government as opposed to a media outlet.

RT — and the Sputnik news agency — has faced significant pressure in recent months because of US lawmakers’ and Intelligence Community’s allegations the broadcaster could have been involved in attempts to influence US public life, including the 2016 presidential election.

Both media outlets, as well as the Russian authorities, have repeatedly dismissed the US allegations as unfounded.