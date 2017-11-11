Like a Bro: WATCH Putin High Five the Leader of Peru in Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin shed his statesmanlike demeanor and high fived Peruvian leader Pedro Pablo Kuczynski during an official photo-op at the APEC summit in Vietnam.

Clad in Vietnamese national shirts, the presidents of Russia and Peru, along with other leaders of APEC countries, attended a gala evening honoring the opening of the APEC summit at the fashionable Sheraton Hotel in the coastal city of Da Nang.

As the leaders lined up for an official photo session, President Kuczynski passed by Vladimir Putin and the two shared a high-five.

Peru’s President @ppkamigo causally giving a high five to Putin made my day lmao pic.twitter.com/t9YeMFC8yU — Dray (@Dre_Harris14) 10 ноября 2017 г.

The photo-op also saw Putin shaking hands with his US counterpart Donald Trump. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit kicked off in Da Nang on November 10.

READ MORE: WATCH Putin, Trump Greeting Each Other at APEC Summit in Vietnam