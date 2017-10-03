Russia Concerned Over Conflict in Myanmar, Calls on Sides to Exercise Restraint

Vladimir Putin said that Russia is concerned over the conflict in Myanmar, calls to settle the crisis in a political way.

“We are concerned over the eruption of ethnic and confessional tensions in several regions of the country, we are calling on all sides to exercise restraint. The resolution of issues of such difficult nature … needs to be sought in the sector of political interactions and via political means, without human rights violations,” Putin said during the ceremony of presenting credentials by the new ambassadors of 20 countries.

The conflict between the country’s Buddhists and Muslims , which actually originates from the 19th century, intensified on August 25, 2017, when Muslim insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in Rakhine.

The attacks prompted a tough response by Myanmar’s authorities, resulting in clashes and the death of hundreds of Rohingya, while thousands have fled the conflict zone.

The Rohingya Muslims are not recognized as citizens by Myanmar and are largely seen as illegal immigrants from across the border.