Qatari Foreign Minister Slams Leaders for Failing to Fight Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani criticized global leaders for their lack of action in the fight against terrorism.
On Sunday, Al Thani said that world leaders were "not doing enough to combat terrorism," the Middle East Monitor, a news outlet, reported.
His speech is a response to the recent terror attack in London, which happened on Friday. This is the fifth such incident since the beginning of the year. For more than 18 months, Europe has suffered from deadly terrorist attacks; the internationally-condemned group Daesh (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for most of them.
