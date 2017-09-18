Qatari Foreign Minister Slams Leaders for Failing to Fight Terrorism

Qatar's Foreign Minister subjected global leaders to fierce criticism due to their "inaction" in the fight with terrorism.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani criticized global leaders for their lack of action in the fight against terrorism.

On Sunday, Al Thani said that world leaders were "not doing enough to combat terrorism," the Middle East Monitor, a news outlet, reported.

The official also called the emergence of extremists and belligerent political movements which use violence against civilians a "global phenomenon," and said that the failure to address economic and social issues would result in the further spread of terrorism.

His speech is a response to the recent terror attack in London, which happened on Friday. This is the fifth such incident since the beginning of the year. For more than 18 months, Europe has suffered from deadly terrorist attacks; the internationally-condemned group Daesh (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for most of them.