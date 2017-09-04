Register
16:50 GMT +304 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Bitcoin cryptocurrency

    Keeping the State Out: Big Banks Create New Cryptocurrency

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    World
    Get short URL
    0 25 0 0

    Six of the world’s largest banks have teamed up to create a new form of digital currency.

    The institutions, including Barclays and Credit Suisse, will be working on the so-called “utility settlement coin,” created by the Swiss banking giant UBS to make financial markets more efficient.

    The new cryptocurrency will aim to enable the clearing and settling of global financial transactions over blockchain technology.

    A picture taken on on January 12, 2016 shows the logo of the Swiss global financial services company UBS at the entrance of a branch's building in Zurich.
    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Game Over: Start-Up Cryptocurrencies 'Can't Compete' With New Bank-Backed Coin
    “The concept of cryptocurrency is not necessarily meant to exclude banks; it is a system allowing trustless transactions between partners,” Vin Armani, an expert on cryptocurrencies, tech entrepreneur and show host, told Radio Sputnik.

    “In the current financial situation when we need trust we, for the most part, rely on banks to provide that third-party trusted intermediary,” he added.

    When asked to explain the banks’ interest in blockchain and digital currency now of all times, he said that without banks as a trusted centralized intermediary, it would be harder for governments to seize the assets of someone who they see as a criminal, or someone who has cheated on his taxes.

    The same goes for sovereign holders of bank accounts.

    “As a result, it becomes very hard to freeze a bank account due to sanctions where there is no bank involved in the transaction. That’s why governments seek a cryptocurrency that doesn’t take as much power away from them. That’s why the banks are trying to create a single cryptocurrency that would put them in the same position of trusted authority. I don’t think this is going to end up working in the long run, but they have to give it a try,” Vin Armani continued.

    When asked how this new system differs from existing cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, he said that while bitcoin provides a trustless engine for millions and billions of people, this particular system involves just about a dozen parties.

    “All these parties have a high level of trust between them. They are just putting a settlement layer over the existing system that is working very well,| Armani noted.

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    'No Flash in the Pan': Bitcoin Demonstrates Innovation With Bitcoin Cash 'Fork'
    He added that bitcoin is going to be a revolution, something everyone uses as a day-to-day currency.

    Several countries now want to start mining bitcoins on an industrial level. He said that this makes a lot of sense.

    “This is certainly electricity, the main resource required for mining bitcoins, and states are able to have highly discounted electricity,” Vin Armani said.

    “We may see an arms race between states, but just how it affects day-to-day users it’s quite minimal,” he concluded.

    The banks hope to launch the new cryptocurrency as early as next year.

    Related:

    Russia's Biggest Carmaker Prices Latest SUV in Cryptocurrency
    BRICS May Discuss Creation of Block's Cryptocurrency - Russian Investment Fund
    Tags:
    trusted intermediaries, digital currency, Blockchain, new cryptocurrency, banks, Bitcoin, Credit Suisse Group AG, Barclays Bank Plc, UBS, Vin Armani, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok