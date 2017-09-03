Brazil Aims to Boost Economic Development at BRICS Summit in Xiamen

Brazil sees fostering economic development and creating a regional BRICS aviation group as priorities for the 9th bloc's summit in China's southeastern city of Xiamen, head of Brazilian delegation at BRICS Business Forum, told Sputnik on Sunday.

XIAMEN (China) (Sputnik) – Xiamen summit is being held on September 3-5 in a new so-called BRICS Plus format, with leaders of such non-BRICS countries as Egypt, Mexico, Thailand, Guinea and Tadjikistan also taking part in it.

"Brazilian priorities for this summit is to foster economic development all over … In our case, from Brazil, we are glad that we are working to establish a regional aviation group for the next years. It's something that I believe is important for all the five BRICS countries, Russia also — you have aviation in a stage where there are huge opportunities for further development for regional aviation. It's a good movement," Paulo Cesar, CEO of Embraer, which is the major Brazilian aircraft maker, said.

Cesar noted that participation of additional countries in the summit "does bring additional opportunities" and stressed the importance of cooperation for developing commerce.

"I am expecting very good discussions about important themes that can foster economic development. That's why we are here," Cesar said.

The official opening of the summit is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The BRICS Business Forum brings together CEOs and business leaders of the five countries and is being held in parallel with the leaders' meetings. The key topics at the upcoming summit will be regional and global security, trade regimes and measures to fight protectionism, ways to boost information security, work of the New Development Bank as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.