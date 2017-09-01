Number of Chinese Projects in Russia’s Far East to Double Over 2 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In July, Russia’s Far East Investment and Export Agency and China Overseas Development Association signed an agreement providing for the establishment of a collaborative center for attracting and supporting Chinese investments in the Russian Far East as early as October 1.
"The work of the center for attracting Chinese investments will lead to a significant increase in investments from China. In two years, the number of Chinese projects in the Far East will grow at least twofold," Osipov said.
According to the first deputy minister, the center should provide a comfortable service for those who have interest in investing. He noted that it is necessary that both the Russian and Chinese sides were taking suitable measures to support their projects.
"The mechanism has already been created, but we need to achieve its efficient operation in practice. And the possibilities of the Far East are such that the volume of Chinese investment can be doubled and redoubled for many years," Osipov added.
