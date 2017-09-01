Register
20:46 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese investment projects in the Russian Far East will be doubled over the next two years

    Number of Chinese Projects in Russia’s Far East to Double Over 2 Years

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 9920

    The number of Chinese investment projects in the Russian Far East will be doubled over the next two years due to the activities of the Russian center for attracting and supporting Chinese investments, Aleksander Osipov, the first deputy minister for the development of the Russian Far East, told Sputnik on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) In July, Russia’s Far East Investment and Export Agency and China Overseas Development Association signed an agreement providing for the establishment of a collaborative center for attracting and supporting Chinese investments in the Russian Far East as early as October 1.

    "The work of the center for attracting Chinese investments will lead to a significant increase in investments from China. In two years, the number of Chinese projects in the Far East will grow at least twofold," Osipov said.

    According to the first deputy minister, the center should provide a comfortable service for those who have interest in investing. He noted that it is necessary that both the Russian and Chinese sides were taking suitable measures to support their projects.

    "The mechanism has already been created, but we need to achieve its efficient operation in practice. And the possibilities of the Far East are such that the volume of Chinese investment can be doubled and redoubled for many years," Osipov added.

    The Russian Rostec stand
    © AFP 2017/ VANDERLEI ALMEIDA
    Russia's Rostec Hopes to Sign Contract With China for Heavy Helicopter by 2018
    Bilateral trade between Russia’s Far East regions and China grew by 25 percent in the first four months of this year, compared with the same period of the previous year, and reached $2 billion, according to data provided by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East. A total of 26 investment projects amounting to $3 billion are being implemented with the participation of Chinese companies within Russia’s Far East export-led territories and free ports.

    Related:

    China to Enhance Cooperation With Russia in Conflict Settlement – Beijing
    India Still Committed to BRICS Amid Tensions With China – Ambassador to Russia
    Tokyo Calls on Russia, China to Switch to More Active Position on N Korea
    Venezuela Constituent Assembly Thanks Russia, China for Statements on Sanctions
    Tags:
    investments, Russian Far East, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok