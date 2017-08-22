US House Speaker Ryan 'Pleased' With Trump's Strategy on Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan said that he was "pleased" with US President Donald Trump's roadmap on Afghanistan.
"I'm pleased with the decision… We cannot allow another safe haven for terrorists to materialize again," Ryan said in the air of CNN broadcaster late on Monday after Trump had unveiled a new integrated strategy for the US approach to South Asia.
Afghanistan has long been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability, as terrorist organizations, such as Daesh, and the Taliban radical movement (both banned in Russia) continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.
