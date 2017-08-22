US House Speaker Ryan 'Pleased' With Trump's Strategy on Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan said that he was "pleased" with US President Donald Trump's roadmap on Afghanistan.

"I'm pleased with the decision… We cannot allow another safe haven for terrorists to materialize again," Ryan said in the air of CNN broadcaster late on Monday after Trump had unveiled a new integrated strategy for the US approach to South Asia.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Trump: US to Expand Military Authority in Afghanistan, Won't Reveal Troop Numbers

On Monday, Trump presented a new US strategic guidance for South Asia, which in particular included expanded authorities for US troops to target terrorists in Afghanistan. Trump also said that the United States would not reveal the number of troops or any future military action plans in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has long been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability, as terrorist organizations, such as Daesh, and the Taliban radical movement (both banned in Russia) continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.