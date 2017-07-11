US Senate Minority Leader Urges House to Pass Russia Sanctions Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Schumer added that as a result of President Donald Trump's "horrendous handling" of a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, "it's clear that Congress needs to step in and sanction Russia."

"The House right now needs to pass the tough strong sanctions bill that the Senate sent them," Schumer told reporters.

On June 14, the US Senate approved by an overwhelming majority a bill that would expand sanctions on Russia over its alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

The measure, passed by a 98-2 vote, includes additional punitive measures against Russia's defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restricts dealings with the country's banks and energy companies. It also explicitly prevents the US president from unilaterally lifting sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The legislation is currently stalled in the House of Representatives due to procedural concerns, since revenue-related bills normally originate in the House as opposed to being passed down from the Senate.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the US election, stressing that it did not seek to interfere in other countries' affairs.