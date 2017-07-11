Zakharova Praises Russia Ambassador to US Efforts to Improve Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Zakharova's remarks were a response to a tweet of US human rights activist Amy Siskind, who advised Russian insurance companies not to sell life insurances to Kislyak.

"I do not even hope that Amy will ever learn about who Sergey Kislyak is and how much he personally did to save Russian-American relations when the Obama administration announced its isolation crusade against Russia. But I very much hope that Amy will never learn what the American diplomats were doing, for example, in a number of countries in Latin America, the Middle East and, of course, in Ukraine. Otherwise, she can provoke a crisis of the American insurance system," the foreign ministry's spokeswoman wrote on her Facebook page.

She also called Siskind's tweet an example of "Russophobia that has overwhelmed the United States."

Kislyak has been Russia’s ambassador to the United States since July 2008. For a long time, he has been portrayed in the US media as a tool for spreading the Russian influence.

US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned in February after it was revealed that he did not fully disclose the contents of his communications with Kislyak to US Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials.

In May, a source told Sputnik that Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee supported Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov as a candidate for the post of Russia’s ambassador in Washington replacing Kislyak.