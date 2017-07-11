US Condemns Bahrain Court Decision to Jail Rights Activist for Two Years

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release explained that no individual should be prosecuted or imprisoned for exercising their human rights or fundamental freedoms.

"We are disappointed by the verdict sentencing prominent human rights activist Nabeel Rajab to two years in prison today in Bahrain," the release stated on Monday. "We reaffirm our previous calls for his release."

Bahrain’s security forces arrested Rajab on June 12. The incident took place on the first day of the United Nations Human Rights Council's 32nd Session.

Rajab was repeatedly sentenced to prison terms in Bahrain for charges related to anti-government criticism and organization of public manifestations. He was released from jail in July 2015 after being pardoned by the king of the country due to his poor health.