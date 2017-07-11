Heightened Threat of Terrorist Attack in Lahore, Pakistan - US Consulate General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release also noted there is currently a travel warning for all Americans in Pakistan that was issued back in May.

"The US Consulate General Lahore has received indications that there is a heightened threat of a terrorist attack in Lahore," the release stated on Monday. "[G]overnment buildings, tourist areas, religious sites and hotels frequented by foreigners are particularly vulnerable, and may be the targets of a terrorist operation. US citizens are urged to avoid such areas for the immediate future."

US citizens should cancel all non-essential travel to Pakistan, the release added.