Register
23:41 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    People hold banners as they protest next to the Brandenburg Gate, beside the U.S. embassy, against the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate change deal, in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2017

    International Energy Forum Chief Hopes US to Reconsider Climate Deal Withdrawal

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    World
    Get short URL
    0 26 0 0

    The United States should change its decision on the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Change Agreement, however its commitment to environmentally conscious approach on the energy resources is a positive development, Sun Xiansheng, the Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF), told Sputnik on Monday.

    ISTANBUL, July 10 (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the G20 leaders said in a joint communique that they took note of the United States' decision to exit the Paris deal and announced the US pledge to work with other countries to "help them access and use fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently and promote deployment of the renewable and other clean energy sources."

    "This is a very important issue, the United States is a big country and the regional leader for the Paris agreement. Now they decided to pull out, which is an issue related to another international countries and negative impact worldwide. Renewables, energy transition need the US involvement for the leadership, for technology, for finance. Other countries like EU, Germany, China have committed to continue [participating in the Paris deal] and it's good, but they still need the US cooperation. America is a great country… maybe after some time they will reconsider [withdrawal], so them committing to cleanly use fossil fuels is also progress," Sun said on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

    On June 1, US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly criticized the Paris Agreement during his election campaign as potentially dangerous for the US economy and employment, announced his country’s withdrawal from the accord.

    People watch a bridge over the Golden Horn bay from a viewpoint in Vladivostok, Russia, June 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Maltsev
    Over 350 Energy Companies’ Chiefs to Take Part in East Russia Oil, Gas Forum
    Last week, such world leaders and prominent politicians as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo, among others, criticized the US withdrawal from the accord.

    The Paris climate agreement was adopted within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in December 2015 and came into force in November 2016. The accord has been signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by 153. As stipulated in the document, all parties should maintain the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    Related:

    Turkey Suspends Climate Deal Ratification After US Withdrawal - Erdogan
    BRICS Leaders Call on Int'l Community to Enforce Paris Climate Deal
    EU Continues Adherence to Paris Climate Deal - German Chancellor
    Tags:
    withdrawal, climate change deal, Sun Xiansheng, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok