Register
21:39 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Khaltmaa Battulga, the presidential candidate of the opposition Democratic Party waves to reporters after addressing them in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, early July 8, 2017

    Putin Congratulates New Mongolian President-Elect

    © REUTERS/ B. Rentsendorj
    World
    Get short URL
    0 49 0 0

    Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Battulga Khaltmaa, a Mongolian Democratic Party candidate who won the election and became Mongolia's new president-elect.

    A staff looks out from a high-speed railway train linking Shanghai and Kunming, of Yunnan province, after a partial operation, in Guanling, Guizhou province, China, December 28, 2016. Picture taken December 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ China Daily
    China Testing High Speed Electric Railways in Mongolia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Battulga Khaltmaa from the opposition Mongolian Democratic Party on his election as Mongolia’s president and expressed hope that the relations between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar will improve further.

    The second round of presidential elections took place on Friday in Mongolia after it was pushed back two days due to a sports festival. Battulga was proclaimed as the winner, however the election's final results are yet to be announced by the country’s General Election Commission.

    "Vladimir Putin congratulated Khaltmaa Battulga on his election as President of Mongolia… In his message of congratulations, the President of Russia stressed the traditionally friendly and neighbourly relations between Russia and Mongolia and expressed an interest in further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas in the interests of the two countries’ peoples," the Kremlin’s press service said.

    Earlier in the day, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) election observation mission said in its report that the second round of the presidential election in Mongolia was held in accordance with international standards despite confusion over several legal issues with the country’s law, which is ambiguous on second round campaigning.

    The first round of presidential runoff in the country yielded no definitive winner after no candidate succeeded in securing over 50 percent of votes. Battulga led with 38 percent of votes, trailed by center-left Enkhbold.

    This is the seventh presidential election in the former Soviet-aligned state in Central Asia bordered by Russia and China. Sitting President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj is not eligible after two stints in office.

    Related:

    Mongolia Votes in Presidential Runoff
    Mongolia Asks Russia to Rearm National Air Defense Forces
    China: We Hope Mongolia Learned the Lesson, Won’t Invite Dalai Lama Again
    Tags:
    congratulations, victory, presidential election, Battulga Khaltmaa, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Mongolia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok