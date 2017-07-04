TOKYO (Sputnik) — North Korea launched a ballistic missile earlier in the day at 09:39 [00:39 GMT], which has fallen into Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

“The missile launch is a serious problem in terms of security of the aircraft and ships and it is a flagrant violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions. Our country considers that the repeated provocations of North Korea are unacceptable. Japan declares a strong protest to North Korea and expresses a resolute condemnation,” Suga said at the press conference.

The official added that country’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered the Japanese government to provide security to the Japanese aircraft, ships and citizens and to ensure that the country is ready to any emergency situations.