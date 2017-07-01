Australian Counter-Terror Police Charge Two Sydney Teens With Gun Offenses

© Photo: Pixabay Fake Doctor Practiced in Sydney for Eleven Years Using Stolen Identity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two Australian teens were charged Saturday with firearms offenses, which a senior officer with the New South Wales state police said put them "on the periphery" of terrorist activity.

"Clear links between these suspects, the criminal element and the terrorist element are evident. This is clear evidence of a crossover between criminality and terrorism," NSW deputy commissioner David Hudson told reporters.

The 18-year-old men were arrested in a western Sydney suburb during a counter-terrorism police raid late on Friday. They were charged with illegally selling short- and long arm pistols to people unauthorized to have them.

Hudson said the duo were "on the periphery of targets" police were looking at. "We do monitor a large number of individuals within our community that we have suspicions in relation to terrorist activity. These targets came up on the periphery of that," he explained.

Australia announced a rare firearms amnesty starting this Saturday in a bid to take unregistered guns off the streets after several terrorist attacks involving illegal guns. In May, a gunman who pledged allegiance to a terror group shot and killed another man and took a woman hostage in Melbourne before being lethally shot.