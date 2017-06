© AFP 2017/ ALEXEY SAZONOV US Senate Mulls Ban on Kaspersky Software for Pentagon

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The US Senate has reportedly drafted a budget provision for the Defense Department that would ban it from using software by Russia-based global cybersecurity leader Kaspersky Lab.

"I hope that these decisions will be not be adopted. If they are adopted, Russia of course reserves the right to some kind of response, as we see in the example of agriculture," Nikiforov told reporters.

US media also cited unnamed sources as saying Wednesday that FBI agents had interviewed at least a dozen Kaspersky Lab employees at their homes in the United States as part of a counter-intelligence inquiry.