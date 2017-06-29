Register
11:47 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg

    Most NATO, Russia Interceptions in Baltics Carried Out Professionally - NATO

    © AP Photo/
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11610

    The number of air incidents involving Russian and NATO planes has increased in as a result of growing presence of the alliance forces near Russia.

    A U.S. RC-135U flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea was intercepted by a Russian SU-27 Flanker June 19, 2017
    © Photo: U.S. European Command
    What's Behind 'Unprecedented' Number of NATO Reconnaissance Flights Intercepted Near Russian Border
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) Most aircraft interceptions carried out by NATO and Russia over the Baltic sea are made in a professional manner, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

    "The vast majority of the intercepts in the Baltic region are done in professional and safe manner on both sides. So, I think it is important not to mix intercepts, which is a normal procedure to identify planes with dangerous situations," Stoltenberg told reporters before a NATO defense ministers' meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels.

    The comment comes against the background of a recent incident in the Baltic Sea, when on June 21, a NATO F-16 fighter tried to get close to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's plane flying over neutral Baltic waters to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave and was chased away by a Russian jet.

    The NATO secretary general noted that currently the Alliance was studying the ways of improving safety of interceptions and other air operations over the Baltic region.

    "We are focused on how we can improve air safety of the Baltic Sea region. We welcome the initiative taken by Finland to convene meeting and a group of experts, which encompasses Sweden, Finland, the Baltic states and some other organizations and countries," Stoltenberg said.

    The number of air incidents involving Russian and NATO planes has increased in the past years as a result of growing presence of the US-led alliance forces near Russia’s western border since 2014. In addition, the Baltic states have constantly accused Russia of violations of their airspace.

    The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that its flights are carried out in strict accordance with international regulations on the use of airspace over neutral waters.

    Related:

    Russian Jets Intercepted 14 Spy Planes Near National Border in Past Week
    New Version of US-Japan Interceptor Fails to Shoot Down Missile
    NATO-Russian Aerial Intercepts Intensify Amid Escalation in Europe
    Tags:
    interception, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Baltic Region, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok